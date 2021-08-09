PM Modi launches ₹11,000 cr oil palm mission

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a ₹11,000 crore National Edible Oil Mission-Oil Palm (NMEO-OP) to make India self-reliant in edible oils.
India currently depends on imports for nearly two-thirds of edible oil used in the country. “Palm oil accounts for nearly 55 per cent of edible oil imported by India,” Modi said.
The Prime Minister made this announcement at a virtual event to release the ninth instalment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) under which a sum of ₹19,509 crore was disbursed to over 9.75 crore farmers across the country, taking the total amount distributed since the launch of the scheme in February 2019 to ₹1.60-lakh crore.
Also read: Incentivising production of pulses, oilseeds
“Even though India is self-reliant in rice, wheat and sugar, that is not enough,” Modi said, adding that the country needs to produce sufficient quantities of coarse cereals, pulses and oilseeds so that India can ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ – not just in meeting domestic demand for these produce but also in exporting, so that marginalised farmers benefit from this.
“Thousands of crore rupees currently being spent by India in importing edible oil should ideally go to the farmers in the county,” Modi said, highlighting how farmers took up the challenge to increase the production of pulses by 50 per cent in the last six years.
The Prime Minister said the government would ensure the farmers taking up oil palm cultivation would get best quality seeds as well as appropriate technologies so that they would be able to help the country to be ‘self-reliant’ in edible oil production. Similarly, special programmes are being planned to promote oil palm cultivation in North-eastern States as well as Andaman & Nicobar Islands.
Modi also interacted with farmers from different States to know how they are benefiting from schemes launched by the government.
Also read: Palm oil prices increase by more than 82% in 5 years
Among those interacted with him include a woman farmer from Goa who took up mixed farming successfully, a mango farmer from Raigarh district, Maharashtra, who managed to do value addition to his mango produce by setting up a mango ripening chamber, a chief administrator of a farmer producer organisation in Uttar Pradesh which took up cultivation of medicinal plants in a big way, a young farmer from Tehri Garwal in Uttarakhand who did well in mushroom cultivation, a farmer beneficiary of Saffron Park in Jammu and Kashmir, and a woman farmer in Manipur growing organic queen pineapple in her 2 hectares of land.
Talking about saffron, the Prime Minister said NAFED will make sure saffron produced in Jammu and Kashmir will be made available all over the country. He also urged farmers to make use of the ‘Mission Honeybee’ scheme launched by the government and expressed his satisfaction on how India was able to export ₹700 crore worth honey last year because of it.
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
The offer values the company at a price to revenue of 30 times and EV/ revenue of 27 times
Interventions for promoting happiness at the workplace must start with a paradigm shift
Smart farming with no soil and a controlled environment has a promising market
Rijula Das’s debut novel is a hard-hitting portrayal of life and death in the red light district
World Heritage Site tag brings droves of tourists to sleepy Palampet, where the shrine is located
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...