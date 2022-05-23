PM Modi, Masayoshi Son discuss Softbank’s future plans for India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Softbank Corporation Founder Masayoshi Son discussed the Japanese multinational conglomerate’s future participation in India in key areas such as technology, energy and finance in Tokyo on Monday. “Specific proposals were shared with Softbank where it could enhance its investments in India,” according to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Modi is in Tokyo to attend the Quad Summit with his counterparts from the other members countries, the US, Japan and Australia on May 24. He is also scheduled to meet US President Joe Biden, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida and new Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in bilaterals on Tuesday.

‘Enabling ease of doing business’

“Prime Minister appreciated Softbank’s role in India’s start-up sector. They discussed various reforms being undertaken to enable ease of doing business in India,” the release stated.

Modi will also meet heads of UNIQLO, Suzuki Motor and NEC, apart from attending a business roundtable with Manu other Japanese companies’ representatives. He will attend the US-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework event where US President Joe Biden is expected to launch the initiative.