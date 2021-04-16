PM Modi reviews oxygen availability status

Amid continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reviewed the medical grade oxygen supply in the country, particularly in 12 most-affected States including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh. Ministries like Health, DPIIT, Steel, Road Transport, etc. also shared their inputs with the Prime Minister who called for synergy across ministries and State governments.

“PM Modi also took a detailed review of the current situation of oxygen supply and projected use in the coming 15 days across 12 high burden states (Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan). An overview of district level situations in these states was presented to the PM,” the Union Health Ministry said in a press release on Friday.

Allocations

The Centre and States are in regular contact and estimates for projected demand have been shared with States as on April 20, April 25 and April 30. Accordingly, 4,880 metric tonnes (MT), 5,619 MT and 6,593 MT (of medical oxygen) have been allocated to these 12 states for meeting their projected demand as on April 20, April 25 and April 30, respectively.

More Empowered Group 2 steps in to ease oxygen supply for States

Modi was briefed about the production capacity in the country to meet the rising demand and the Prime Minister suggested an increase in oxygen production as per capacity of each plant. In the review meeting, it was also discussed that surplus stocks of oxygen supply in steel plants are being offered.

Modi urged officials to ensure seamless and free movement of tankers carrying oxygen throughout the country. The government has exempted all interstate movement of oxygen tankers from registration of permits to enable easier movement, the release said.

“The PM was informed that States and transporters have been asked to ensure tankers move round the clock with drivers working in shifts to ensure faster turnaround and adequate capacity to meet the surge in demand. Cylinder filling plants will also be permitted 24-hour working with necessary safeguards,” the release said. . Nitrogen and argon tankers will be automatically allowed to be converted to oxygen tankers to overcome the potential shortage of tankers, it added. Officers have also briefed the Prime Minister about the efforts being made to import medical grade oxygen.