PM Modi strongly cautions against crowding at hill stations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his interaction with the chief ministers of eight north-eastern states — Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Assam — warned against mass gatherings at hill-stations without Covid-appropriate behaviour, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday in a press release. He rejected the argument that people want to enjoy themselves before the arrival of the third wave, and stressed on the need to prevent the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Pointing to the continual warning from health experts, he said the third wave will not come on its own.

“Experts are repeatedly warning against carelessness and crowding as they can lead to massive surge in cases. He strongly advocated preventing avoidable crowding,” the Government said in a press release.

PM Modi advised closely monitoring mutations and tracking all variants. He further stated that experts were studying the mutations and their impact. Emphasising on Covid-appropriate behaviour, he said prevention and treatment are critical.

On the Cabinet’s recently approved additional budget of ₹23,000 crore for the health sector, PM Modi said the package will help in strengthening the health infrastructure of the North-East.

“This package will expedite testing, diagnostics, and genome sequencing in the Northeast. The Prime Minister stressed the need for quickly increasing number of beds, oxygen facilities and paediatric care infrastructure in the Northeast,” the release added.

Modi further informed that hundreds of oxygen plants were being set up in the country through PM-CARES and the North-East will also have about 150 plants. He requested the chief ministers to complete the installation of these plants at the earliest.

He also underlined the need to establish a temporary hospital, given the geographical challenges of the North-East. He suggested readying trained manpower for the oxygen plants, ICU wards and new machines arriving at two block-level hospitals. He assured all help from the central government.

Referring to the ‘vaccine for all, free for all’ campaign, Modi stressed the need to speed up the vaccination drive in this region. To help counter vaccine hesitancy, he asked the State heads to enlist the help of social and educational institutes, celebrities and religious organisations.

The PM will next interact with the CMs of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra and Kerala via videoconferencing on July 16, to assess the Covid-19 situation in those regions.