PM Modi to chair BRICS Summit on September 9

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the 13th BRICS Summit on September 9 in virtual format, focussing on the theme of intra-regional cooperation for continuity, consolidation and consensus, and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, to be attended by his counterparts from all member countries.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsanaro, Russia, H.E. Mr. Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa are all scheduled to attend the Summit, according to an official release from the Ministry of External Affairs.

The leaders may also discuss the political crisis in Afghanistan and a suitable response to it, a source said.

India had outlined four priority areas for its Chairship. These include reform of the multilateral system, counter terrorism, using digital and technological tools for achieving SDGs and enhancing people to people exchanges, the release stated. “In addition to these areas, the leaders will also exchange views on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and other current global and regional issues,” it said.

India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, President of the New Development Bank, Marcos Troyjo, the pro tempore Chair of the BRICS Business Council, Onkar Kanwar and pro tempore Chair of the BRICS Women’s Business Alliance, Sangita Reddy, will present reports on the outcomes pursued this year under their respective tracks.

This is the second time Modi will chair the BRICS Summit. He had chaired the Goa Summit in 2016. The Indian Chairship of BRICS this year coincides with the fifteenth anniversary of BRICS.