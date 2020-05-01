PM reviews power, aviation sectors amid Covid-19

Finding the right partner for Harley in India
Perhaps a surprise will emerge in the form of a Japanese brand
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reviewed the position of the power and aviation sectors amid the impact of Covid-19 lockdown. He also discussed various long-term reforms for enhancing sustainability, resilience, and efficiency of the power sector.
“The discussions included measures regarding ease of doing business; propagation of renewables; flexibility in supply of coal; role of public-private partnerships; and boosting investment in the power sector. The need for effective enforcement of contracts for attracting private investments was discussed,” an official statement said.
He emphasised the importance of ‘consumer-centricity’ and directed to work towards the goal of supplying 24x7 quality and reliable power to all consumers.
“Measures for improving viability of distribution companies, including tariff rationalisation and timely release of subsidies along with improved governance were also discussed,” the statement said.
Modi also held a comprehensive meeting to review the strategies that could help in making India’s civil aviation sector more efficient.
“It was decided that the Indian Air Space should be effectively used in such a manner that the flying time is reduced benefiting the travelling public and also helping the airlines to save costs in close co-operation with the Department of Military Affairs. For generation of more revenue as well as to bring in more efficiency at the airports, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has been asked to expedite the process of handing over of six more airports on public-private-partnership basis, by commencing the tender process within three months,” an official statement said.
The e-DGCA project was also reviewed. This project aims to bring more transparency in the DGCA’s office and help all stakeholders by reducing the processing time for various licences/permissions, the statement added.
