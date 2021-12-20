PM talks economy with ‘extended neighbourhood’ of Central Asia

Scaling the population peak in India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the potential of enhanced economic cooperation between India and Central Asia with Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan on Monday.
The Foreign Ministers of the the five Central Asian countries, who are in New Delhi, also attended the two-day meeting of the India-Central Asia Dialogue on December 18 and 19.
The two-day dialogue focussed on trade and connectivity, development partnership and regional developments, including the situation in Afghanistan, according to a release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.
The visit of the ministers is also important as the Heads of States of the five countries may participate in India’s Republic Day celebrations in January 2022.
“Prime Minister emphasised the importance that India attaches to its long-standing relations with Central Asian countries, which are part of its ‘Extended Neighbourhood’,” the release stated.
The Central Asian States emerged as independent countries following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.
India’s ties with the region have gained momentum through its role in the development of the Chabahar port in Iran that connects Central Asia to Afghanistan. India has also extended lines of credit for key projects in Central Asia.
The Foreign Ministers conveyed the greetings of their Presidents to Modi, and emphasised the readiness of their leadership to further strengthen relations with India.
The Prime Minister conveyed his felicitations to the ministers on the 30th anniversary of their independence this year.
