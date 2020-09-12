Economy

PM to dedicate three petroleum sector projects in Bihar to the nation on September 13

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on September 12, 2020 Published on September 12, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be dedicating three key projects of the Petroleum sector in Bihar to the nation on Sunday(September 13) via video conferencing.

"The projects include the Durgapur-Banka section of the Paradip-Haldia-Durgapur Pipeline Augmentation Project and two Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) Bottling Plants. They have been commissioned by IndianOil and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited," an official statement said.

Bihar Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar will also be present on the occasion.

The Durgapur-Banka section of the Paradip-Haldia-Durgapur Pipeline Augmentation Project is 193 kilometre long and it is built by IndianOil. It extends to a new LPG bottling plant at Banka in Bihar.

"Presently, LPG injection can be made in the pipeline system from Paradip Refinery, Haldia Refinery, and IPPL Haldia. On completion of the whole project, the LPG injection facility will also be available from the Paradip Import terminal and Barauni refinery," the statement said.

LPG Bottling Plant at Banka

The LPG Bottling Plant at Banka, is expected to meet the rising demand for LPG in the state. "This Bottling Plant has been built at an investment of around ₹ 131.75 crore to serve the districts of Bhagalpur, Banka, Jamui, Araria, Kishanganj & Katihar in Bihar, along with the districts of Godda, Deoghar, Dumka, Sahibganj, and Pakur in Jharkhand. With the LPG storage capacity of 1800 tonnes and bottling capacity of 40,000 cylinders per day, this plant would generate direct and indirect employment opportunities in the state of Bihar," the statement said.

Another LPG Plant being dedicated is at Champaran, Harsidhi. This HPCL's LPG Bottling Plant has been constructed for ₹ 136.4 crores. The bottling plant will cater to the LPG requirement of East Champaran, West Champaran, Muzaffarpur, Siwan, Gopalganj and Sitamarhi districts in Bihar, the statement added.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 12, 2020
petroleum
LPG
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.