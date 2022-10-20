Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Rozgar Mela, a recruitment drive for 10 lakh personnel, on October 22.

The launch will happen at 11 am through video conferencing, said an official statement on Thursday.

“During the ceremony, appointment letters will be handed over to 75,000 newly inducted appointees,” the release said, adding that the Prime Minister will also address these appointees on the occasion.

Following the directions of PM Modi, all Ministries and Departments are working towards filling up existing vacancies against sanctioned posts in Mission Mode.

The new recruits, selected from across the country, will join 38 Ministries and Departments of the Government of India at various levels including Group – A, Group – B (Gazetted), Group – B (Non-Gazetted) and Group – C.

The posts on which appointments are being made include Central Armed Force Personnel, Sub Inspector, Constable, LDC, Steno, PA, Income Tax Inspectors, MTS, among others.

The recruitments are being done either by Ministries and Departments themselves or through recruiting agencies such as UPSC, SSC, Railway Recruitment Board, the statement said.

For expeditious recruitment, selection processes have been simplified and made tech-enabled.

