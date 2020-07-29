PM urges bankers to support economy in tough Covid-19 times, boost revival

Nine questions on diversity & inclusion during Covid times answered
1. Are Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) initiatives still relevant in these challenging times?There is VUCA ...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged chief executives of both public sector and private sector banks to do some heavy lifting to support the economy during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic so as to enable its quick revival in the days to come.
This was conveyed during a three-hour-long brainstorming virtual meeting that the Prime Minister had with the bank chiefs on Wednesday, sources said.
Groups of bankers made a presentation to the Prime Minister on various aspects of the financial sector and economy, it is learnt.
The main purpose of the brainstorming session was to discuss and deliberate on the roadmap and vision for the future.
Modi is understood to have underscored the importance of Atmanirbharata -- self reliance of the economy. The various measures undertaken under the ₹20 lakh crore Aatma Nirbhar Bharat stimulus package unveiled post Covid-19 was also discussed at the meeting.
This meeting comes at a time when the Indian economy is expected to register a V shaped recovery in Q2 and Q3 (due to base effect) even though it is expected to contract on an overall basis and remain in negative territory this fiscal.
The Prime Minister's nudge to bankers to push credit is significant as it comes at a time when there is strong perception that banks have turned risk averse given the expected surge in non-performing assets ( NPA) in the economy post the end of the RBI announced moratorium on August.
This meeting of the Prime Minister with bank chiefs comes days before the Monetary Policy Committee chaired by the RBI Governor is scheduled to meet on August 4-6. Pressure is mounting on the RBI to allow a one-time restructuring of assets and indications are that the MPC will take a call on this issue in the upcoming meeting.
1. Are Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) initiatives still relevant in these challenging times?There is VUCA ...
As work from home shifts to work from anywhere, how do we get the digital nomad mindset?
The e-commerce giant's sustainabilty quotient got a boost recently, when it announced 100% elimination of ...
About a dozen cities in the country are in the process of reclaiming their native biodiversity to mitigate ...
SIPs can be paused for a period of three to six months, depending on the terms of the fund house
The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has upended the lives of many, exposing them to health and financial ...
Government employees get full tax exemption on quitting, while others get only a partial tax break
With proper planning, discipline in execution, and continuous monitoring, achievement of goals should be ...
Hygiene is the watchword at offices and factories, schools, gyms, hotels, multiplexes et al, as commercial ...
Schevaran pioneered the local manufacturing of world-class cleaning and hygiene products long before the ...
Home care for mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 cases reduces the load on hospitals, but they must be monitored ...
For the last 10 years, Mumbai’s Kashish Queer Film Festival has been helming cinematic dialogue on alternative ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...