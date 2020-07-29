PM urges bankers to support economy in tough Covid-19 times, boost revival

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged chief executives of both public sector and private sector banks to do some heavy lifting to support the economy during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic so as to enable its quick revival in the days to come.

This was conveyed during a three-hour-long brainstorming virtual meeting that the Prime Minister had with the bank chiefs on Wednesday, sources said.

Groups of bankers made a presentation to the Prime Minister on various aspects of the financial sector and economy, it is learnt.

The main purpose of the brainstorming session was to discuss and deliberate on the roadmap and vision for the future.

Modi is understood to have underscored the importance of Atmanirbharata -- self reliance of the economy. The various measures undertaken under the ₹20 lakh crore Aatma Nirbhar Bharat stimulus package unveiled post Covid-19 was also discussed at the meeting.

This meeting comes at a time when the Indian economy is expected to register a V shaped recovery in Q2 and Q3 (due to base effect) even though it is expected to contract on an overall basis and remain in negative territory this fiscal.

The Prime Minister's nudge to bankers to push credit is significant as it comes at a time when there is strong perception that banks have turned risk averse given the expected surge in non-performing assets ( NPA) in the economy post the end of the RBI announced moratorium on August.

This meeting of the Prime Minister with bank chiefs comes days before the Monetary Policy Committee chaired by the RBI Governor is scheduled to meet on August 4-6. Pressure is mounting on the RBI to allow a one-time restructuring of assets and indications are that the MPC will take a call on this issue in the upcoming meeting.