Contrary to manufacturing, the services sector pressed the accelerator in February as Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) jumped to 59.4 in the said month as against 57.2 in January. It is 12 years high. However, there was no meaningful impact on job creation.

The services sector has a maximum share of 53 per cent in Gross Value Added (GVA). On Wednesday, PMI manufacturing dropped a tad to 55.3 in February from 55.4 in January. Services and manufacturing, together, have a share of around 70 per cent in GVA.

PMIs are prepared by S&P Global and are released in advance of government data and treated as high-frequency indicators to evaluate economic activities.

Pollyanna De Lima, Economics Associate Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said that growth momentum in India’s manufacturing industry was maintained in February, with new orders and output increasing at similar rates to January.

Companies were confident in the resiliency of demand and continued to add to their inventories by purchasing additional inputs.

“Job creation failed to gain meaningful traction, however, as firms reportedly had sufficient staff to cope with current requirements. Indeed, there was only a marginal increase in their backlogs. Suppliers also appeared to have ample capacity to accommodate for rising input demand, shown by a stabilisation in delivery times,” she said.

‘Lack of confidence’

According to De Lima, it seems that hiring growth was also dampened by a lack of confidence in the business environment.

“The degree of optimism recorded in February was the lowest for seven months and below the historical trend as some companies doubted demand would remain this resilient. Others displayed concerns surrounding fierce competition for new work,” she added.

The latest PMI data appears to be presenting a similar trend like data released by National Statistical Office (NSO) on Tuesday showed.

These data revealed that growth in the services sector came down from 16.3 per cent in the April-June quarter (Q1) to 9.4 per cent in the July-September quarter (Q2) and further to 6.2 per cent in the October-December quarter (Q3).

Now from the estimated annual growth rate of 9.5 per cent in FY23, the imputed growth rate for the January-March quarter (Q4) is 6.5 per cent, showing a rise from Q3.

Consumer services

Meanwhile, the PMI report highlighted that consumer services were the best-performing area in February, registering the fastest increases in new orders and business activity of the four monitored sub-sectors.

Although Indian service providers signalled a further increase in their expenses midway through the final fiscal quarter, the rate of input price inflation moderated to a 29-month low. Companies commonly cited higher food, material, transportation, and wage costs.

Only 4 per cent of services companies transferred cost increases to their clients, while the vast majority opted to leave selling prices unchanged. Subsequently, the overall rate of charge inflation eased to a 12-month low.