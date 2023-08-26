Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) account holders may soon get facility of flexi recurring deposit facility, a senior Finance Ministry official said on Saturday. Also, there is a plan to increase the coverage of micro insurance among PMJDY account holders.

These are the plans as part of the ‘Road Ahead’ for PMJDY, which is set to complete nine years of its existence. Highlighting the achievement of financial inclusion initiative, Financial Services Secretary Vivek Joshi said, “Average deposit under PMJDY has reached over ₹4,000. This gives an opportunity to provide instruments such as flexi recurring deposit.” Further, banks need to design such new products.

Skipping payments

Flexi recurring deposit is just like recurring deposits in term of interest rate. However, there is no need to set aside a fixed sum every month like normal recurring deposit. One can contribute towards the account based on his monthly income and expenditures. Also, there is no compulsion to fund the RD account every month. One can skip payments without paying any penalties. As on date, banks provide such a deposit facility with ordinary savings bank accounts.

Started in 2014, the total number of accounts under PMJDY has reached 50 crore with a total balance of over ₹2 lakh crore. “Share of nil balance has come down to 8 per cent as of date from 58 per cent in March 2015,” Joshi said while adding that 18-20 per accounts are dormant. “This is similar to other bank accounts,” he said. Under Jan Dhan to Jan Suraksha, PMJDY accounts also get the benefits of micro-insurances such as PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) for life insurance and PM Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) for accident insurance at very low premiums of ₹436 and ₹20 per person per year.

Though Joshi clarified there is no plan from the Centre to pay the premium, he said that efforts would be taken to bring more and more “eligible PMJDY account holders to be covered under PMJJBY and PMDBY. Banks have already been communicated abut the same.”

Digi payment

As on date nearly 34 crore PMJDY account holders are having RuPay Debit card. “Now the focus would on promoting digital payment including RuPay card usages among PMJDY account holders through creation of acceptance infrastructure across India,” Joshi said.

Out of over 50 crore PMJDY accounts, 56 per cent belong to women and 67 per cent have been opened in rural /semi-urban areas. PMJDY offers multiple advantages to account holders such as a bank account without requirement of minimum balance, free of cost RuPay debit cards with inbuilt accident insurance of ₹2 lakh and overdraft facility of up to ₹10,000.