PMUY cooking gas scheme needs a facelift, says study

Samsung Galaxy M21: All the battery you need
6,000mAh should you keep you going for days as you talk, shoot photos and watch every video in sight
One of the government’s more successful schemes — the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) — needs a facelift.
According to a paper published in the journal Nature Energy recently, there is a need to move beyond just cooking fuel policies and connect them to the broader rural development policies to improve clean cooking energy access.
The paper ‘The drivers of sustained use of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in India’ states that PMUY households need targeted support and nudges to have increased LPG usage.
“Differential subsidy support that increases the subsidy amount per refill for PMUY households can be a good starting point,” said Sunil Mani, Programme Associate at the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), and one of the authors of the paper, adding that it may not be enough.
“But, we also argue that differentiated subsidy support might not be sufficient, as there are various other barriers like irregular income (from agricultural and labour activities) and ease of biomass availability that prevent sustained LPG use. Hence, we also propose other solutions like ensuring predictable cash inflow — such that it can be aligned with recurring refill payments for LPG — and creating opportunity cost for households to sell freely available biomass (for commercial purposes), to facilitate greater use of modern cooking fuels,” he told BusinessLine.
Mani , along with co-authors Abhishek Jain, Saurabh Tripathi and Carlos F Gould, used panel data collected from the rural areas of six major energy access-deprived States in India in 2014–2015 and 2018 for this paper, where they assess the determinants of upward shifts in LPG use after its adoption.
While PMUY households receive the connection either at subsidised rates or no upfront cost at all, the decision and effort to procure an LPG connection by general customers (non-PMUY households) means greater preparedness (behaviourally and financially) to use LPG as their primary fuel for cooking.
“This could be the reason for PMUY households’ lower likelihood of using LPG for primary and exclusive cooking needs than general customers, even after controlling for socio-economic differences,” he said.
According to Mani, the support could be in the form of higher subsidy amount for PMUY households. Some non-PMUY households might also require greater support, which can be identified once support for PMUY households is ensured first.
Positive association between village-level penetration of LPG as a primary fuel and its sustained use suggest that policies with community-level targeting could effectively increase LPG use, the paper argues.
“This means that LPG promotion policies aimed at improving availability and more decentralised awareness campaigns (in the form of LPG Panchayats) in low LPG-using regions could enhance LPG-use.,” Mani said.
On easy access to available biomass, he said, “We find that households which have easy availability of biomass and dung cakes have lower likelihood of using LPG for all their cooking needs. Here we recommend that creating opportunity cost for households to sell the biomass for commercial purposes — such as alternative transport or industrial fuel — could create an opportunity cost for biomass to facilitate greater use of modern cooking fuels.”
As regards reliance on uncertain and irregular income source, the paper said, “Households relying on agriculture and labour as the primary source of income need livelihood support that enables predictable and regular cash flow to facilitate sustained use of clean cooking fuels. Convergence across government schemes on rural livelihoods and employment guarantees with clean cooking fuel promotion could become an important driver of the transition away from polluting solid fuels.”
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!
Sincerely,Support Quality Journalism
6,000mAh should you keep you going for days as you talk, shoot photos and watch every video in sight
Pilots getting back to duty after the lockdown face the task of being up to date
The aviation sector is gearing globally to resume services in a post Covid environment. What steps will ...
Egg producer and agri-tech venture Eggoz has raised ₹2.5 crore in seed funding from Tracxn Labs, Angellist, ...
The price of ₹87.5 per share indicated by the company may be too low; but investors have the choice of placing ...
Aside from slowdown in disbursements, the lockdown also impacted collections in the second half of March
The move strengthens the tobacco major’s push towards non-cigarette FMCG business
While recently in this space we discussed how to zero-down on the right medi-claim policy, now, a look at the ...
Lakhs of migrant workers are fleeing job losses, starvation and government apathy in locked-down cities. At ...
The journey of migrants walking back to their homes hundreds of miles away finds resonance in the story of ...
The music of Trinidad and Tobago is replete with diverse and fusion-rich notes
Raageshwari Loomba Swaroop, whose songs topped the charts in the ’90s, discusses her new book, embracing ...
Why we are baking bread and brewing KombuchaEating food and making food are some of the most reassuring things ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...