Pneumatic tyres: EU seeks details fromIndia on import licensing requirements

iPhone 12 Mini: Just the right size for many
The best things come in small packages, and this one lacks neither in power nor features despite being tiny
The European Union has called out India for not submitting a notification to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) on the restrictions announced on import of pneumatic tyres in June, and has sought clarifications, including details on import procedures and timelines.
It also demanded that India should specify the number of applications received under the new licence regime (since its entry into force) and the imports that have taken place under the new regime so far, in a submission made to the Committee on Import Licensing of the WTO.
“The EU notes that India has not submitted yet a notification on ...‘Amendment in Import Policy of Tyres’, whereby the Directorate General of Foreign Trade of India (DGFT) announced that it is moving pneumatic tyres for motor cars, buses, lorries, motor scooters and motorcycles from the ‘free’ category to the ‘restricted’ category,” the EU stated in its submission.
This means that while the earlier imports of the identified items were allowed freely, subject to the payment of import duties, it can now take place only after importers obtain a licence from the DGFT.
The EU has also asked India when it would be submitting the notification since it was required under WTO rules.
One of the reasons for the move could be to regulate imports and ensure that the market does not get flooded with cheap imports from countries such as China. India imported new pneumatic tyres worth $369 million in 2019-20, as per the figures put up by the Commerce & Industry Ministry.
In April-September, imports of new pneumatic tyres were at $82.66 million. Although the WTO does not disallow import licensing, the requirement is that the process should be simple, transparent, and predictable so as not to become an obstacle to trade.
The EU, in its submission, asked India to clarify why it sought to introduce the new measure requiring a licence to import pneumatic tyres.
It also sought to know whether it was a non-automatic licence and if India would give an overview of the applicable import procedures, including the timelines.
The EU further asked India to specify the number of applications received under the new licence regime since its entry into force, and the total quantity imported under the new licence regime.
“Could India inform us whether and when Indian authorities issued guidelines on how to obtain the relevant licence, within the relevant time frame as required under Article 3.5 of the WTO Agreement on Import Licensing procedures? If yes, please provide a copy of these guidelines,” the submission stated.
The best things come in small packages, and this one lacks neither in power nor features despite being tiny
Uninterrupted micro-grid power helped villagers in West Champaran sustain business during Covid-19
The 104-year-old prison in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, steeped in history, is fascinating, says its top ...
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
In only two of out the last five years, have at least 5 out of the top 10 Muhurat picks of investors given ...
There is convincing recovery in some sectors, while others are not yet fully out of the woods. How are ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Allcargo Logistics at current levels. The stock ...
Disciplined saving and investing can help achieve the desired objectives
An ode to the young—a fount of hope and cheer in a dismal year.A Children's day special
On Deepavali, an ode to a musician who epitomised the victory of good over evil
It’s Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday, and this week’s quiz is all about his favourite people — children!Child at ...
Shobhaa De can endorse MDH spices; Chetan Bhagat may be the poster boy for Orient fans
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...