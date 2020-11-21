28 food processing projects worth Rs 320 crore get Centre’s nod under grant-in aid scheme

The Food Processing Ministry on Saturday said that 28 projects in the food processing space with project costs of about Rs. 320.33 crore got government’s nod.

The projects were approved by the Inter-Ministerial Approval Committee chaired by Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, and will be supported with a grant of Rs. 107.42 crore by the Ministry.

The projects were approved “under the Scheme of Creation/Expansion of Food Processing and Preservation Capacities (CEFPPC) (Unit Scheme) under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY) for necessary Grants-in-aid”, the statement added.

“These 28 projects will create a processing capacity of 1,237 MT daily and are spread across Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, J&K, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Assam, and Manipur, “ the statement added. These projects are likely to generate employment for nearly 10,000 people.

These 28 projects include 6 projects of north Eastern states with costs of Rs. 48.87 crore supported with a grant of Rs. 20.35 crore by MoFPI, the statement added.