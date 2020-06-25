AAAR allows input tax credit on purchase/fabrication of cash-carry vans

More features for the Apple Watch coming with watchOS 7
It’s rather nice when something you bought and have already been using gets a host of new features. It almost ...
Cash does not attract GST, but a cash van does. After a long legal battle, an Appellate Authority for AAR (AAAR) has ruled that Input Tax Credit in respect of ‘cash carry vans’ —used to transport cash — is to be made available.
The appellant, CMS Info System, is into cash management. Its activities involve providing ATMs and installing the same at various locations, managing cash circulation by transporting cash from currency chest to bank branches and cash pick-up and delivery from and to dedicated branches.
The case has had an interesting run down. First, the Authority for Advance Ruling (AAR) could not decide and referred it to AAAR which said that the company will not be eligible for ITC. Then the matter reached the Bombay High Court which set aside the order and asked AAAR to decide on the issue. Now, the same AAAR has considered and said exact opposite of what it said earlier.
Transportation of cash is done through security vans popularly known as ‘cash carry vans.’ The company purchases raw motor vehicles and requisite fabrication and gets them converted into a cash carry van. GST is paid on purchase of motor vehicle and fabrication. However, credit of GST is not available. When these vans cannot be used further, the company sells these motor vehicles as scrap. In certain cases, instead of purchasing motor vehicles, the company prefers to hire them.
CMS Info System wanted advance rulings on two issues: whether supply of such motor vehicles as scrap, after its usage, can be treated as supply in the course or furtherance of business and whether such transaction would attract GST? If yes, then what would be rate of GST and/or compensation cess? The second question was, if the answer to the first question is in the affirmative then whether ITC is available to the company on purchase of motor vehicles.
The Tax Department’s key contention was that the company uses Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) to transport the money under RBI guidelines and therein ‘money’ is treated different from ‘other goods’ is “devoid of any merit and is not sustainable…… erroneous and absurd, and do not merit to be considered."
After HC’s order to hear and decide on the matter, the AAAR concurred with the company’s submission that what is being transported is not the money but ‘goods’, as they cannot use it for any purpose and hence, the same cannot be used as legal tender at any stage of the performance of the services rendered by them. Therefore, it inferred that the subject money transported in cash carry vans by them, ceases to be anything except goods under the facts.
Referring to Rule 138 (14) of the CGST Rules which specifies goods which do not require E-way Bill among which one of the items is ‘money’, it felt that said rule clearly indicates that the legislature has considered ‘money’ as goods when money is being transported from one place to another.
According to Harpreet Singh, Partner at KPMG, it is plausible ruling which has expounded the intent of the transaction while determining credit eligibility. “The ruling has once again established the doctrine of substance over form, by appreciating that ‘money’ in the underlying transaction was goods and not merely a legal tender,” he said.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
It’s rather nice when something you bought and have already been using gets a host of new features. It almost ...
The audio-streaming platform offers help for visually-impaired during the Covid-19 crisis
Apple’s annual WWDC keynote definitely had a different feel to it this year. It’s when the applause is missing ...
Tech has helped Indian aviation leapfrog to ticketless travel
The shareholder’s voice can now be louder, thanks to e-meetings and e-voting
₹1032 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1025101010551070 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight ...
The stock of Hindustan Unilever has turned positive as it has broken out of the resistance at ₹2,140. So, ...
Fund’s multi-cap approach — 30 stocks across market capitalisations — has been paying off
Why this pristine destination should be the first choice for travel in post-Covid-19 India
The lockdown has spawned a breed of suppliers who bring farm-fresh produce to the hood
All eyes are on the death and devastation wrought by the pandemic, and few are likely to notice the helpers.
Swivelling between fact and fantasy, Shisir Basumatari’s graphic novel showcases a raw, visceral talent
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...