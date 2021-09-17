Aadhaar-PAN linkage: CBDT extends certain timelines to ease compliance

The Central Board of Direct Taxes ( CBDT) has extended the time limit for intimating Aadhaar number to the income tax department to link PAN with Aadhaar from September 30, 2021 to March 31, 2022.

Also, the due date for the completion of penalty proceedings under the Act has been extended from September 30, 2021 to March 31, 2022.

Further, the time limit for issuing notice and passing of the order by the adjudicating authority under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act 1988 has also been extended to March 31, 2022.

These extensions of timelines for compliances under the income tax law has been provided in the wake of representations received from various stakeholders, and after considering the hardship being faced by them on account of the Covid pandemic, an official release said.