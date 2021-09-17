Policy

Aadhaar-PAN linkage: CBDT extends certain timelines to ease compliance

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on September 17, 2021

A representational image of the PAN and Aadhaar card.

Extension of timelines to March 31, 2022, has been provided on representations from various stakeholders due to pandemics.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes ( CBDT) has extended the time limit for intimating Aadhaar number to the income tax department to link PAN with Aadhaar from September 30, 2021 to March 31, 2022.

Also, the due date for the completion of penalty proceedings under the Act has been extended from September 30, 2021 to March 31, 2022.

Further, the time limit for issuing notice and passing of the order by the adjudicating authority under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act 1988 has also been extended to March 31, 2022.

These extensions of timelines for compliances under the income tax law has been provided in the wake of representations received from various stakeholders, and after considering the hardship being faced by them on account of the Covid pandemic, an official release said.

Published on September 17, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Income Tax E-filing
e-governance
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like