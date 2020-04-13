Aarogya Setu as an e-pass: Government yet to take a call

The government is working on making Aarogya Setu App as an e-pass for moving around of the citizens, but has not decided on when to start it yet, sources in the know said.

“Empowered Group constituted for Logistics and Secretary Consumer Affairs have to take the call as many States have systems to issue the e-passes,” a senior government official told BusinessLine.

“There have been suggestions to build in this functionality in the Aarogya Setu App - the idea is good and technical feasibility of the same is being worked out,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi two days back also had hinted that the Aarogya Setu App might be used as an e-pass to facilitate travel amid the lockdown.

He had hinted this at the video conferencing with all the Chief Ministers of the nation and added that the Aarogya Setu App is an essential tool in the fight against Covid-19.

The Aarogya Setu App was developed recently by the government to enable citizens to assess themselves the risk for their catching the Coronavirus infection.

Available in both Android and iOS, the App enables people to assess themselves the risk for their catching the Corona Virus infection. It will calculate this based on their interaction with others, using cutting edge Bluetooth technology, algorithms and artificial intelligence.

Once installed in a smart phone, the App detects other devices with Aarogya Setu installed that come in the proximity of that phone. The App can then calculate the risk of infection based on sophisticated parameters if any of these contacts are tested positive.

The App will help the government take necessary, timely steps for assessing the risk of spread of Covid-19 infection and ensuring isolation where required. It is available in 11 Indian languages.