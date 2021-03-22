Policy

AEPC welcomes Textiles Ministry action on cotton price

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on March 22, 2021

Textiles Minister Smriti Irani   -  Businessline

Yarn prices have increased consistently over last four months

The Apparel Export Promotion Council has welcomed the Central government’s speedy response to the request to reduce cotton prices.

Cotton yarn prices have consistently increased in the last four months. High prices of cotton yarn and unpredictability in its availability were affecting the entire value chain and having an adverse cascading effect on garment exports.

“We wholeheartedly thank Textiles Minister Smriti Zubin Irani for her help in getting Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) to reduce cotton prices,” said a statement quoting A Sakthivel, Chairman, AEPC.

Irani met the industry representatives on March 18, 2021, to discuss the issue of yarn price increase. Today, CCI has come out with an announcement that cotton price has been reduced by around ₹1,500 per candy, he said.

Sakthivel said the Textiles Minister was extending continuous support by taking several initiatives to protect and revive the apparel exporting industry since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The move on cotton prices is significant as it will help reduce the burden on garment exporters across the country, he said.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on March 22, 2021
textile and clothing (industry)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.