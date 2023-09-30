The Centre has appointed Anupama Anand, an Indian Revenue Service Officer, as the Secretary of the Competition Commission of India (CCI), the country’s competition watchdog.

Before this appointment, Anand was the Principal Commissioner of Income Tax in the capital’s International Tax Bench (Tax Tribunal) .

She has been appointed as CCI Secretary on a deputation basis. Anand will serve as CCI Secretary for three years, which can be extended up to seven years.

The Secretary post has been lying vacant since March 8, 2022, when Sugata Ghosh Dastidar was relieved from this post. He has been serving this post since December 9, 2020.

In the case of CCI, the Secretary is the nodal officer on behalf of the Commission for making or receiving all statutory communications, entering into any formal relationships, including xthe signing of any memorandum or arrangement with competition authority or any agency of any foreign country, with prior approval of the Commission and the Central Government.

The Centre had in June this year invited applications for the Secretary to the Commission post and stipulated that only Central Government can State Governments can apply.