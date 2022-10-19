On the day of the fourth "Positive Indigenisation List’ of 101 items was announced at the DefExpo on Wednesday, Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande said his force has engaged 187 indigenous companies for 43 projects amounting to ₹27,000 crore.

General Pande who was visiting the DefExpo along with other Air Force and Navy chiefs since the PM inaugurated the event, said that the projects under Make II, which is restricted to indigenous industry, are largely for "improving intelligence and survellance capabilities".

Besides that, under Make I, "there are 2-3 major projects we're looking at including light tanks, future-ready combat vehicles and future infantry combat vehicles," the Army chief stated, as this time the DefExpo was restricted only to indigenous companies and foreign entities that are working in India through joint ventures.

"All new ingeniously developed technology has performed well in our forward areas. The advantage of all this being indigenous is sustenance becomes easier," General Manoj Pande stressed.

Giving his nod to domestic product quality which he described as good as of global standards, Pande stated, "Russia-Ukraine conflict has given us profound lessons, told us you need to be self-reliant and not depend on any global supply chains to the extent possible".

Fourth Positive Indigenisation List

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the ‘Fourth Positive Indigenisation List’ of 101 items during the opening ceremony of DefExpo.

All the items included in the lists will be procured from indigenous sources as per provisions given in Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020. MoD prepared the fourth list after several rounds of consultations with all stakeholders, including the industry, said the ministry.

The ministry pointed out that it focuses on equipment/systems which are being developed and likely to translate into firm orders in the next five to ten years.

The MoD had earlier promulgated 'First, Second and Third Positive Indigenisation Lists' comprising 310 in the past.