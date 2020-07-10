Auction of 11 mineral blocks put on hold

The government has put on hold the auction of 11 mineral blocks, including two gold mines, besides keeping in abeyance sale of four blocks.

The blocks on hold for auction are in Madhya Pradesh, while the mines kept in abeyance are in Jharkhand, according to a document of the Mines Ministry.

However, the Ministry did not specify the reasons for putting the sale of blocks on hold and in abeyance.

Among the blocks put on hold for auction, two are gold mines, five limestone, three base metal and one bauxite block, the document said.

Of the mines kept in abeyance, two are bauxite blocks and one each of limestone and dolomite. The notice inviting tenders of all 15 blocks was issued in January.