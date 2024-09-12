The Health Ministry will look to increase the number of geriatric care packages available under the Ayushman Bharat universal health insurance scheme.

Geriatric care is a medical speciality that focuses on the unique health needs of older adults.

According to senior officials of the Ministry, suggestions have been sought to increase the number of geriatric care packages under the health insurance scheme. At present, there are 25-odd such packages included in Ayushman Bharat.

“Work is on to increase the number of care packages, specially targeting the geriatric population,” the official said.

On Wednesday, the Cabinet brought senior citizens, aged 70 years and above, under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. The expansion benefits approximately 4.5 crore families with six crore senior citizens, with beneficiaries getting a ₹5 lakh cover.

“Eligible senior citizens would be issued a new distinct card under AB PM-JAY, ”the official said adding that the registration process or enrolment through a portal will be opened-up in a “week’s time”.

Initially there will be a pilot launch to sort out any issues that may arise. Awareness campaigns will also be carried out at various levels including through various media platforms.

“There is no waiting period, no cooling off period. Once eKYC is done, the card (health benefits) will be operational for use immediately,” the official explained.

The Centre will continue to fund its share of the scheme at 60 per cent contribution.

Revision of Premium

The Health Ministry officials said that revision of premiums for Ayushman Bharat scheme will be taken up soon. An upward revision is likely to be considered.

“It has been six years since the premium revision was carried out. Premium being paid by the Centre to States will be revised, based on a NITI AAYOG committee of Dr Paul,” the official said.