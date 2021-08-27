Beginning Sept, GSTR-1 filing not allowed if assessee doesn’t file monthly GSTR-3B for preceding 2 months

From September 1, the Goods & Services Tax (GST) authorities have decided to stop a taxpayer from filing GSTR-1 return form if the assessee has not filed GSTR-3B for preceding two months or one quarter. This is the second development after the resumption of blocking E-way bills from August 15 for those not filing GSTR-3B for two successive periods.

An update on the indirect tax portal says that “a registered person shall not be allowed to furnish the details of outward supplies of goods or services or both in form GSTR-1, if he has not furnished the return in form GSTR-3B for preceding two months.” Similarly for quarterly filer, the assessee will not be allowed to provide details of outward supplies of goods or services or both in form GSTR-1 or using the invoice furnishing facility, if he has not furnished the return in form GSTR-3B for preceding tax period.

The update said the entire mechanism will be automatic. As soon as the assessee presses the ‘Submit’ button for GSTR-1, they will get an error message stating that compliance has not been made. However, the assessee will not have to fill their information again, once they file the pending GSTR-3B. All information entered earlier will be saved. The update said that the implementation of the new mechanism will be on the lines of blocking or unblocking E-way bill.

Form GSTR-1

GSTR-1 is a form required to be filled by every assessee on a monthly or quarterly basis. The assessee needs to provide details of all outward supplies (sales) and has to upload all the tax invoices. The form includes invoice-wise details of all inter-State and intra-State supplies made to registered persons and inter-State supplies with invoice value more than ₹2.50 lakh made to unregistered persons.

It has consolidated details of all intra-State supplies made to unregistered persons for each rate of tax along with State-wise inter-State supplies with invoice value upto ₹2.50 lakh. The form also includes debit and credit notes for invoices issued earlier. Those having nil turnover can file this form through SMS.

Based on the information submitted in GSTR-1, the assessee can use input tax credit and accordingly pay the remaining of gross tax in cash through submission of return form GSTR-3B.

The last date for filing the monthly GSTR-1 for July was August 11, while the due date for GSTR-3B is August 20. In case of quarterly returns, the due date for GSTR-1 related with July-September quarter is October 13. Quarterly returns for GSTR-3B/CMP-08 need to be filed on or before October 18.

Earlier, on August 4, authorities announced the resumption of blocking generation of E-way bill in case the said persons fail to file their return in form GSTR-3B (monthly/quarterly)/statement in CMP-08, for two or more consecutive tax periods. Earlier, this was suspended on account of pandemic.