Beneficial ownership: PE funds pitch for clarity in FDI policy

ASUS launches ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 in India, adds new Zenbooks and Vivobooks
ASUS, on Thursday, announced the launch of its new ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) laptop, the Zephyrus G14 in ...
Private equity funds are hopeful that the government will soon clear the air on the recently tightened FDI policy for countries including China, with which India shares a land border. They are now pitching for a separate dispensation for “pooled vehicles” under this policy, which had, in April this year, put investments from most neighbouring countries under the approval route.
Pooled investment vehicles are basically large investment funds built by aggregating relatively small investments from many individual investors. They are owned jointly by many investors whose money has been pooled together.
The FDI policy was tweaked in a bid to “curb opportunistic takeovers/acquisitions of Indian companies due to the Covid-19 pandemic”.
Where the control is over 25 per cent from investors domiciled in such neighbouring countries, pooled vehicles should be allowed to invest on an automatic basis in up to 15 per cent of the equity holding in private companies in India. For public companies as investee companies, there can be a regime where there could be a lower threshold or even approval for every company, according to the Indian Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (IVCA).
Private equity funds are pitching for clarity in the FDI policy as, in its absence, there is a view that prior government approval would be needed for even $1 in investment from such pooled investment vehicles investing in India.
The IVCA wants the FDI policy to be so worded that for “pooled vehicles” where not more than 25 per cent is controlled out of such neighbouring countries, all PE investments are allowed under the ‘automatic route’.
Kartik Reddy, co-founder and Managing Partner, Blume Ventures, and Vice Chairperson, IVCA, told BusinessLine: “Given the nature of the business and the pooled nature of the investments, the de facto ownership rests with the investment manager and he/she has unfettered rights to make the investment and exit decisions. The pooled investors are given rights through negotiated documents where you need more than a 25 per cent stake to be able to have a say in the actions of the manager. In effect, any change of documents also can be made only with super-majority rights of the pooled vehicle investors.”
Atul Pandey, Partner, Khaitan & Co, a law firm, said: “It is necessary that government clarify the beneficial owner limit for FDI policy purpose. This would help many private equity funds and other investors who are looking to invest into India. A 10 per cent limit on the lines prescribed under the Companies Act would be more useful in the current situation.”
Aseem Chawla, Managing Partner, ASC Legal, said: “With multiple economic and fiscal laws suggesting varying definitions of beneficial ownership, it may become tedious on achieving harmonisation of the concept of beneficial ownership. The lawmakers should review the same, especially when there is Significant beneficial ownership compliance suggested in the corporate laws framework also.
ASUS, on Thursday, announced the launch of its new ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) laptop, the Zephyrus G14 in ...
Will be the most expensive supercar on our roads, if one does make it here
Its Indian arm, TKM, is ushering in changes at work and dealerships
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
The one-off resolution of stressed personal loans will be available to borrowers repaying their loans ...
There is a unique advantage in going for critical illness policies of general insurers, and that is ...
The stock of REC gained 5 per cent with above average volume on Thursday, rebounding from a key support level ...
₹1040 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1026101010551070 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff ...
A new Covid-19 lab at the University of Mumbai is helping people grapple with the angst of social disruptions ...
Durian, the smelly fruit that comes in many varieties, demands attention and reaction from everyone around it
A student pays tribute to theatre legend Ebrahim Alkazi, who died in New Delhi on Tuesday
As a stubborn virus sucks laughter out of our lives, BLink's special issue pens an ode to humour. Catch the ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...