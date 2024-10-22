Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladmir Putin discussed ways to enhance cooperation in diverse sectors in their bilateral talks in Kazan, Russia, on Tuesday.

The Indian PM said that India was ready to provide all possible cooperation towards resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in a peaceful manner.

“Had an excellent meeting with President Putin. The bond between India and Russia is deep-rooted. Our talks focussed on how to add even more vigour to our bilateral partnership across diverse sectors,” Modi tweeted after the bilateral meeting.

Russia-India

Bilateral trade between Russia and India reached a record $65.7 billion in 2023-24, with Moscow remaining India’s top crude supplier.

Modi is in Kazan on a two-day official visit to attend the 16th BRICS summit

The PM stressed that his second visit to Russia in the last three months was a reflection of the close coordination and deep trust that existed between the two countries.

Close cooperation

Underlining the importance of the BRICS forum, Modi said in his statement before departing for Kazan that India valued the close cooperation within BRICS. “ (BRICS) has emerged as an important platform for dialogue and discussion on issues concerning the global developmental agenda, reformed multilateralism, climate change, economic cooperation, building resilient supply chains, promoting cultural and people to people connect, among others,” he said.

Modi said that India and Russia were in constant touch on the issue of ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. “As I said earlier, we believe that problems should be resolved in a peaceful manner…We fully support the early return of peace and stability. All our efforts give priority to humanity. India is ready to provide all possible cooperation in times to come,” Modi said.

Putin welcomed the opening of India’s new consulate in Kazan. “Our projects are constantly developing. You have decided to open the Indian consulate in Kazan. We welcome this,” he said.

The expansion of the BRICS grouping with the addition of new members last year has added to its inclusivity and agenda for the global good, Modi said in his departure statement.

BRICS countries, including Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, are set to welcome new members, including Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia and the UAE, at the summit.

There are more than 30 countries lined up for membership of the BRICS but the discussions are still on and a decision is yet to be taken on the countries to be admitted first.

“I look forward to meeting other leaders from BRICS as well,” Modi said.