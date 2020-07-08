Breather for auditors: MCA extends time till Sept 9 for filing of NFRA-2 form

Will indomethacin be the rescue drug for Covid-19 in India?
It’s an old, inexpensive anti-inflammatory drug that can address cough, a key cause of infection spread
The Corporate Affairs Ministry (MCA) has given two more months’ time for statutory auditors to file their form NFRA-2 — which specifies the format of annual return — for FY19 with the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA), the independent audit regulator.
The MCA has extended the deadline to September 9, against the earlier extended deadline of July 9. Statutory auditors can now file the NFRA-2 form within 210 days from the date of its publication on NFRA website, that is 210 days from December 9.
It may be recalled that the MCA had, in December last year, given a breather for statutory auditors who were earlier required to file the NFRA-2 form with NFRA by November 30.
It had then said that the form NFRA-2 could be filed with NFRA within 90 days from the day on which it was published on the website of the authority.
This meant that auditors had time till March 9 to file the comprehensive annual return for 2018-19. This time limit was later extended to May 9 and July 9 in two subsequent separate MCA orders. Now the time limit has again be extended by two more months.
Amarjit Chopra, former CA Institute President, said the latest MCA move is in the right direction to help the members overcome difficulties. People were facing problems in uploading the form. It appears they were having back-end problems, Chopra said.
Ashok Haldia, former CA Institute Secretary, said the deadline extension has come to the knowledge of many firms after the deadline was over. Hence, it is likely that most of the firms have filed the details. “The format required clarifications which were not forthcoming may be because of the pandemic. Hence, the firms were requesting for extension. The delay may lead to delayed action on the information at the level of NFRA,” Haldia said.
It’s an old, inexpensive anti-inflammatory drug that can address cough, a key cause of infection spread
The web-connected air conditioner offers impressive connected-living experience at an affordable price
Nikon introduced the D750 in 2014, a super versatile full-frame camera that is best for serious enthusiasts ...
Anuradha Reddy recounts how she became an aviation historian instead, and gave her dream wings
Subscribers need to get in touch with their bank for modalities of paying pending subscriptionTo help ensure ...
As temperatures go higher outside, the thoughts of many home owners turn to solar power. While the idea seems ...
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of Meghmani Organics at current levels. The stock has ...
Investors can use options contractto hedge their portfolio
Life in Mawsynram, known as the wettest place in the world, is shaped by the monsoon rains
A season that showered bountiful melodies, some lost, others still in vogue
On July 4, 1845, Henry David Thoreau moved into a small cabin on Walden Pond in Concord. His account of his ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...