Businesses need not deduct TDS on share/commodity purchases via exchanges: CBDT

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Businesses buying shares or commodities traded through recognised stock or commodity exchanges for any value even above Rs 50 lakh will not be required to deduct Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) on the transaction, the income tax department has said.
With effect from July 1, 2021, the income tax department has introduced a provision relating to TDS which would be applicable to businesses with turnover of over Rs 10 crore.
Such businesses while making any payments for purchase of goods exceeding Rs 50 lakhin a financial year to a resident would be required to deduct a 0.1 per cent TDS.
However, this provision would not be applicable on share or commodity transactions done through stock exchanges, theCentral Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has said.
The tax department said it had received representations saying that there are practical difficulties in implementing the provisions of Tax Deduction at Source (TDS) contained in Section 194Q of the I-T Act in case of transaction via certain exchanges and clearing corporations as sometime in these transactions there is no one to one contract between the buyers and the sellers.
"In order to remove such difficulties, it is provided that the provisions of section 194Q of the Act shall not be applicable in relation to transactions in securities and commodities which are traded through recognised stock exchanges or cleared and settled by the recognised clearing corporation," the CBDT said in its guidelines dated June 30.
Section 194Q relating to TDS deduction by businesses was introduced in the 2021-22 Budget and has come into effect beginning July 1, 2021.
The CBDT has also clarified that only those entities having turnover from the business of more than Rs 10 crores in the preceding financial year would be required to deduct TDS at the time of purchase of goods over Rs 50 lakh.
“Buyer is defined to be person whose total sales or gross receipts or turnover from the business carried on by him exceed Rs 10 crore during the financial year immediately preceding the financial year in which the purchase of good is carried out,” it said.
AMRG & Associates Senior Partner Rajat Mohan said transactions in goods were captured only in GSTN systems, as I-T laws never captured the transactional data related to purchase/ sale of goods. Now with these new TDS provisions, Income Tax systems will capture transactional sales of goods data also on a monthly basis.
New income tax portal will use this information for big data analytics, and jurisdictional tax officers can also use these numbers during the assessment proceedings, Mohan said.
"This new change will tighten the grip on manufacturing and trading communities, mandating them to indicate correct numbers in tax filings, leading to a surge in tax collections in the long run,” Mohan added.
He said that the CBDT has clarified that these TDS provisions do not apply to a buyer who does not have a business activity, irrespective of the turnover or receipts from non-business activity.
“Thereby households, regardless of the non-business financial transactions value, are not liable to deduct any TDS under these provisions,” Mohan added.
Commenting on the guidelines, Nangia Andersen LLP said CBDT has clarified that since the provisions mandate the buyer to deduct tax on earlier of 'credit' or 'payment', if either of the two events happen before July 1, 2021, the transaction would not be subject to TDS.
It has also been explained that the threshold of Rs 50 lakh for triggering TDS shall be computed from April 1, 2021.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
The MCA allowing companies to conduct annual general meetings online is an opportunity for you, as an ...
Near-term supports are at 15,635 and 15,500, which could buttress the index if corrective decline occurs
If sitting on hefty gains, it is prudent to book some profits but re-investing them is key as well
Investors with a high-risk appetite can consider subscribing to the issue
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
Five poems from Sudeep Sen’s new collection of poetry, prose and photography
Euro 2020 is on. This week’s quiz is all about the premier tournament and its storied history
There is no reason why the menstrual cup — a cost-effective, liberating and safe product for managing women’s ...
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...