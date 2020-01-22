Cabinet approves amendments, extension in Acts dealing with GST, VAT

Video | Kia Carnival review
Kia’s next vehicle can be either a plush peoples mover or party central on wheels. But can the Carnival take ...
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved amendments/extension/repeal in the Acts and regulations dealing with Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Value Added Tax (VAT).
The Central Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 is to be amended as Central Goods and Service Tax (Amendments) Regulation, 2020, while the Union Territory Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 will be amended as Union Territory Goods and Service Tax (Amendments) Regulation, 2020.
The Cabinet also approved the designation of Daman as the headquarters of the merged Union Territories of Daman & Diu, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli. The Dadra and Nagar Haveli Value Added Tax Regulation, 2005 is to be amended as Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu Value Added Tax (Amendments) Regulation, 2020.
“These amendments will lead to ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance’ by way of having common taxation authorities: better delivery of services to the citizens by reducing duplication of work and improving administrative efficiency, will help in bringing more uniformity in Laws relating to GST, VAT and State Excise,” an official statement said
The Cabinet also gave the approval to shut down the operations of Hindustan Fluorocarbons Ltd (HFL) and closure of the company. HFL is a Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) under the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals.
“The company has been making losses since 2013-14 and has negative net worth. As on March 31, 2019, it had accumulated losses of ₹62.81 crore and negative net worth of (-) ₹43.20 crore. It was also registered with the erstwhile Board for Industrial and Financial Construction (BIFR) as a sick company," said the statement.
The Cabinet also gave its nod to the Revised Cost Estimates (RCE) for establishment of permanent campuses of new National Institutes of Technology (NITs) at a total cost of ₹4,371.90 crore for the period 2021-22. These NITs were established in the year 2009 and started functioning from academic year 2010-2011.
“With the approved Revised Cost Estimates, these NITs will be fully functional from their respective permanent campuses by March 31, 2022. The overall student capacity in these campuses will be 6, 320,” the statement added.
The Cabinet also gave its nod for the extension of the term of the Commission to examine the issue of sub-categorisation of other backward classes (OBCs), by six months — up to July 31, 2020.
“The Communities in the existing list of OBCs which have not been able to get any major benefit of the scheme of reservation for OBCs for appointment in Central Government posts and for admission in Central Government Educational Institutions are expected to be benefited upon implementation of the recommendations of the Commission,” the statement said.
Meanwhile, approval was also given for the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Brazil for cooperation in the field of oil and natural gas. The MoU is expected to be signed during the visit of President of Brazil to India later this month.
Approval was also given for an MoU between India and Brazil for cooperation in field of geology and mineral resources.
Kia’s next vehicle can be either a plush peoples mover or party central on wheels. But can the Carnival take ...
SE: Single-engine is a course designed to train pilots to fly aircraft with one engineIR: Instrument Rating is ...
Krishnan, 49, and Aruna, 47, approached us to understand the risks in their existing financial plan. They had ...
Zee Entertainment posted subdued December 2019 quarter results yesterday. Weak advertisement revenue due to ...
From type of cover to death and maturity benefits, and investment strategy, the product offers a gamut of ...
As Nirmala Sitharaman gets ready to present Budget FY2021, expectations are running high.We take stock of the ...
It’s a wave that’s swept Indians off their feet, dictating everything from their choice of music and TV shows, ...
On January 18, 1983, the International Olympic Committee restored Jim Thorpe’s athletics medals after they ...
Author Stefan Zweig’s story offers sobering lessons at a time of intense political upheaval
Rocked by a falling economy and socio-economic uncertainties, the country’s much-touted demographic dividend ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...