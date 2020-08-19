Cabinet clears leasing of 3 AAI airports to Adani Enterprises

More turbulence ahead for domestic airlines
Adani Enterprises Ltd will be leased out three airports — at Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram — belonging to the Airports Authority of India (AAI).
The Gautam Adani company will take charge of operations, management and development. The company was declared the successful bidder in a Global Competitive Bidding conducted by the AAI, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar said after the Cabinet meeting here on Wednesday.
In 2018, the Centre had decided to privatise six airports — in Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram and Guwahati. The operation, management and development of these facilities were to be handled through the PPP model. Last year, Adanis won the bids to develop and run all the six following a competitive bidding process.
The concession agreements for Ahmedabad, Mangaluru and Lucknow were signed in February. But the plan took a hit because of the Covid-19 pandemic. In March, Adani Enterprises, citing force majeure, had sought time till February 15, 2021 to take over the three airports. In June, the AAI gave the Adani Group three more months to take over the airports. Adani Enterprises has been given a further relaxation till mid-November.
