Cabinet approves National Security Committee on Telecom

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved setting up of a National Security Committee, which will list 'trusted and non-trusted' equipment/ devices by vendors, to be used by the telecom service providers (TSPs).

"Considering the need to ensure India's national security, the Cabinet has accorded approval for the National Security Directive on the Telecommunications sector. Under the provisions of this directive, in order to maintain the integrity of the supply chain security, the government will declare a list of trusted sources, trusted products for the benefit of telecom service providers (TSPs)," Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister of Telecommunications and IT said at a briefing post the Cabinet meeting.

To be covered under this directive and methodology to designate, trusted products will be devised by the designated authority, who is the National Cyber Security coordinator. TSPs are required to connect new devices which are designated 'trusted' products. The designated authority will make its determination, based on approval of a committee headed by the Deputy National Security Advisor, he said.

"The Committee will consist of members from relevant Departments/ Ministries and will also have two members from industry, and an independent expert. The committee will be called the National Security Committee on Telecom," Prasad said.

He further said, a list of designated sources, from whom no procurement can be done may also be created. The present directive does not envisage the mandatory replacement of the existing equipment already inducted in the networks of TSPs.

"The directive will also not affect ongoing annual maintenance contracts or updates to existing equipment already inducted in the network as on date of effect of the directive. From among the sources declared as 'trusted source' by the designated authority, those who meet the criteria of Department of Telecommunications (DoT) preferential market access scheme, will be certified as 'India trusted sources'," Prasad explained.

The National Security Committee on Telecom will also take measures to increase use of equipment from such Indian trusted manufacturers. Items for the manner in which the enhanced supervision and effective control, could be maintained by TSP, will be issued by the designated Authority at regular intervals.

The DoT will suitably notify or modify its guidelines and ensure monitoring of compliance by TSPs. The designated authority will put in place a portal for easy upload of applications by TSP and equipment vendors.

"It will improve, ease of doing business through providing predictable assessment methodology to TSPs and equipment vendors. The DoT will make appropriate modifications in the licence conditions for the implementation of provisions of the directive. The policy will come into operation after 180 days from the date of approval," Prasad added.