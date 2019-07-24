Cabinet approves sale of FACT land to Kerala govt

Facts and figures
The Union Cabinet has approved the sale of 481.79 acres of land held by Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd (FACT) to the government of Kerala.
“150 acres of land at the rate of ₹1 crore per acre will be sold, in lieu of the Kerala government agreeing to give free-hold right over 143.22 acres of land to FACT and remaining 331.79 acres will be sold at ₹2.47 crore per acre assessed by the District Collector of Ernakulum,” stated the Cabinet decision.
FACT will utilise the sale proceeds to address working capital deficiency, improvement of balance sheet, enabling the company to improve its financial performance by implementing capacity expansion projects for sustainable growth of the company.
The Cabinet decision states that this approval will help FACT to reduce the bank borrowings and implement projects for enhancing fertiliser production capacity and upgrading logistics and raw material handling facilities.
The Union Cabinet also approved the merger of National Institute of Miners’ Health (NIMH), an autonomous Institute under Ministry of Mines (MoM), with Indian Council of Medical Research’s National Institute of Occupational Health (NIOH), Ahmedabad.
All the employees of NIMH will be absorbed in NIOH in similar posts and pay scales. This will prove beneficial to both the Institutes in terms of enhanced expertise in the field of occupational health besides the efficient management of public money.
Ticket Agent: Person who works at the ticketing counter and who checks your bags onto the plane, gives you a ...
What challenges do pilots face during adverse weather conditions? Ashwini Phadnis sounds out people on the job ...
The fund follows a blend of growth and value style and invests mainly in large-caps
While there is long-term potential in mid-cap stocks, the associated risk is also high
The Sensex and the Nifty witnessed selling pressure and continued to decline last week
Taxpayers must pay attention to all what’s on the government’s radar and keep their dealings clean
More and more people and organisations are online, leaving digital footprints every step of the way. Taken ...
Remembering Hemant Kumar, the honey-tinged voice of Bollywood, on his 100th birth anniversary
The attack on Sudha Raghunathan and family bares the underlying bigotry of the Carnatic music scene. It is ...
Tapper families spend almost half a year without access to safe drinking water or healthcare facilities in ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...