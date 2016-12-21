Cabinet approves sale of Hindustan Antibiotics land

Uber-performing Maserati SUV coming to India
The Cabinet on Wednesday approved the sale of surplus and vacant land of state-run Hindustan Antibiotics Ltd in Pimpri, Pune to meet liabilities worth ₹821.17 crore.
Hindustan Antibiotics is the country’s first public sector undertaking in the field of drugs and pharmaceuticals.
“Sale of surplus and vacant land of about 87.70 acres of Hindustan Antibiotics to meet the net liabilities of ₹821.17 crore after waiver and deferment, through an open competitive bid,” said an official statement.
As part of the relief efforts, the government has also okayed waiving of government loans and interest amounting to ₹307.23 crore and deferment of various dues amounting to ₹128.68 crore.
“On implementation of the scheme, Hindustan Antibiotics will be lean with no liabilities and clean balance-sheet … Sale of land at Pimpri will facilitate mitigation of sufferings and critical condition of the employees and if the liabilities are met and the balance sheet is cleaned, the implementation of recommendations of the Ministers’ Committee will be facilitated,” the statement added.ITS cadre review
The Cabinet also approved cadre review of Indian Telecommunications Service.
It also approved the Cadre review and formation of a new service — Índian Enterprise Development Service (IEDS) — in the Office of Development Commissioner (MSME), Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises(MSME).Rail line doubling
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) also approved doubling of Rajpura-Bhatinda railway line at an estimated cost of ₹1,251.25 crore and expected completion cost of ₹1,465.59 crore. This will be done over a span of five years.
