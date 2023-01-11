The union cabinet on Wednesday approved setting up three multi-State co-operative societies to facilitate export, organic farming and seed distribution.

“These institutions will help in achieving the goal of ‘Sahakar-se-Samriddhi’ (Prosperity through Cooperation) through the inclusive growth model of cooperatives,” Union Labour Minister Bhupendra Yadav said in a press conference. Further, he added that these will also be instrumental in improving rural economy.

All three will be registered under Multi-State Cooperative Societies (MSCS) Act, 2002. They can have members from primary to national level cooperative societies including primary societies, district, state and national level federations, multi-State cooperative societies and farmers producer organisations (FPOs). All these cooperatives will have their elected representatives in the Board of the society as per its by-laws.

Targeting exports

First of the three, Multi-State Cooperative Export Society, will act as an umbrella organisation for the export of surplus goods/services produced by various cooperative societies across the country with support from relevant Union Ministries. The institution will be promoted with support from relevant Ministries especially the Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Commerce and Industry through their export related policies, schemes and agencies by following the ‘whole of government approach’ for undertaking exports of all goods and services produced by cooperatives and related entities.

“Higher exports through the proposed society will increase production of goods and services by the cooperatives at various levels thus leading to more employment in the cooperative sector. Processing of goods and enhancing the services to match international standards will also generate additional employment. Increased export of cooperative products would, in turn, also promote “Make in India” thus leading to Atmanirbhar Bharat,” a government statement said.

Going organic

Second institution, Multi-State Cooperative Organic Society will manage various activities related to organic sector by providing certified and authentic organic products. It will also provide institutional support for aggregation, certification, testing, procurement, storage, processing, branding, labelling, packaging, logistic facilities, marketing of organic products and arranging financial assistance to the organic farmers through cooperatives and will take up all promotion and development related activities of organic products with the help of various schemes and agencies of the government. It will empanel accredited organic testing labs and certification bodies who meet the criteria specified by the society to bring down the cost of testing and certification.

The third one, Multi-State Cooperative Seed Society will act as an apex organisation for production, procurement, processing, branding, labelling packaging, storage, marketing and distribution of quality seeds; strategic research and development; and to develop a system for preservation and promotion of indigenous natural seeds. It will promote seed replacement rate (SRR) and variety replacement rate (VRR) and help reducing the yield gaps thereby enhancing productivity.

“Quality seed production through this national level seed cooperative society will increase the agriculture production in the country leading to more employment in the agriculture and cooperative sector; reducing the dependence on imported seeds and provide boost to rural economy, promoting “Make in India” and leading to Atmanirbhar Bharat,”, the statement said.