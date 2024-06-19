With the new criminal laws set to come into force from July, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved Ministry of Home Affairs’ (MHA’s) National Forensic Infrastructure Enhancement Scheme (NFIES) with a total outlay of ₹2,254.43 crore during the period from 2024-25 to 2028-29.

Under this Central sector scheme, as per the Cabinet nod, the MHA will establish campuses of the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) and central forensic science laboratories in the country.

Besides, through the NFIES, the existing infrastructure of the Delhi Campus of the NFSU will be scaled up.

“The Government is committed to put in place an effective and efficient criminal justice system, based on scientific and timely forensic examination of evidence. The scheme underscores the importance of high quality, trained forensic professionals in the timely and scientific examination of evidence for an efficient criminal justice process, leveraging the advancements in technology & evolving manifestations and methods of crime,” said the MHA.

The enactment of the new criminal laws mandate forensic investigation for offences involving punishment of 7 years or more, which will significantly increase the workload of laboratories. There is also huge shortage of trained forensic manpower in the Forensic Science Laboratories (FSL) in the country.

“To meet this heightened demand, significant investment and enhancement in national forensic infrastructure is imperative. The establishment of additional off-campuses of the National Forensic Sciences University and new Central Forensic Science Laboratories would address the shortage of trained forensic manpower, alleviate the case load / pendency of forensic laboratories, and align with the government’s goal of securing a high conviction rate of more than 90 per cent, the MHA observed.

