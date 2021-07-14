Cabinet clears special package to boost growth in livestock sector

New Delhi, July 14 The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday approved implementation of special livestock sector package consisting of several activities by revising and realigning various components of the Central government schemes for next 5 years starting from 2021-22 to boost growth in livestock sector and make animal husbandry more remunerative to 10 crore farmers engaged in animal husbandry.

The package will get an annual Central support of ₹9,800 crore for next five years, taking the total investment to ₹54,618 crore in livestock sector including share of investments by State governments, State cooperatives, financial institutions, external funding agencies and other stakeholders, an official statement said.

Development programmes

As per the plan, all the schemes of the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying will be merged into three broad categories as development programmes which includes Rashtriya Gokul Mission, National Programme for Dairy Development (NPDD), National Livestock Mission (NLM) and Livestock Census and Integrated Sample Survey (LC & ISS) as sub-schemes.

The Rashtriya Gokul Mission will help in development and conservation of indigenous breeds and would also contribute in improving the economic condition of the rural poor. The National Programme for Dairy Development (NPDD) scheme is targeted towards installation of about 8,900 bulk milk coolers, thus providing benefit to more than 8 lakh milk producers and 20 LLPD milk will be additionally procured. Under NPDD, financial assistance from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) will be availed thus strengthening and creating fresh infrastructure in 4,500 villages.