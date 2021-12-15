Cabinet Committe on Economic Affairs extends PMKSY up to 2025-26

The Cabinet Committe on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday approved extension of the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) up to 2025-26, entailing an estimated expenditure of ₹93,068 crore, which will help complete 60 on-going irrigation projects and bringing additional 13.88 lakh hectare area.

Briefing the media after the meeting, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said with the extension of the scheme, the government hopes to complete all the remaining 60 on-going irrigation projects including their 30.23 lakh hectare command area under the scheme by 2026.

The government had identified 106 irrigation projects which were at least 50 per cent complete and were going on for a long time. So far, 46 projects have been completed, the minister said and added that the government will also include new projects in the list of 106 if any such project completes 50 per cent construction. The inclusion criteria have been relaxed for projects under tribal and drought-prone areas, he added.

Funding approved

Central funding of 90 per cent of water component for two national projects – Renukaji Dam (Himachal Pradesh) and Lakhwar Multipurpose (Uttarakhand) – has also been approved by the CCEA, the minister said. The two projects would provide beginning of storage in Yamuna basin, benefitting Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan. Delhi’s water supply will also be augmented, he said.

PMKSY, started in 2015-16, was an amalgamation of many ongoing schemes including Accelerated Irrigation Benefit Programme (AIBP), River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Integrated Watershed Management Programme (IWMP) and On Farm Water Management (OFWM).

Out of 140 million hectares net agricultural land in the country, about 48 per cent are irrigated. But canal irrigation has a penetration in only 26 per cent of the total irrigated area while two-third of these areas source water from the ground through borewells/tubewells.