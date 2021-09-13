Cabinet gearing for a PLI scheme for auto sector

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
After clearing the Production Linked Incentive scheme for the textile sector last week, the Union Cabinet is likely to offer a PLI scheme for the auto sector this week, with a focus on promoting manufacture and export of electric vehicles (EVs) and cars running on hydrogen-fuel cells, as well as sophisticated auto parts requiring advanced production technologies.
The incentive package for the scheme may, however, be slashed by almost half from the originally proposed ₹57,043 crore, to be provided over five years, sources said, adding that it may also be stepped up later depending on how the industry responds. “The Cabinet, in its meeting this week, seems ready to consider the PLI scheme for the auto sector. Some changes are being made to the original proposal, including the size of the package, but the effort is to implement it as soon as possible so that the industry can benefit from it,” the source added.
The indicative list of items that may qualify for the PLI scheme include battery/electric vehicles and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. The scheme may also incentivise EV parts like high-voltage connectors and cables, AC and DC charging inlet and outlet ports, hydrogen fuel cell and its components and flex-fuel kits.
The scheme will also try to promote the manufacture of sophisticated auto parts requiring advanced technologies such as electronic power steering system, radars, sensors, torque converters, and systems for driver monitoring, advanced emergency braking, blind spot detection and tyre pressure monitoring.
“The Centre is focussed on giving a push to the manufacture of new energy vehicles and also of components requiring the use of advanced technologies, much of which is imported. The PLI scheme could help boost both in a big way,” said another source.
To ensure that the entire incentive amount is not cornered by one or two large companies, the government is likely to cap the incentive that one applicant can get at ₹6,000 crore or slightly less.
The government plans to offer incentives on the basis of incremental sales value calculated from the base year (likely to be 2019-20, as it was a non-Covid year).
Additional incentives could be offered to manufacturers of auto components for electric and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.
In line with the Centre’s vision of making India ‘Aatmanirbhar’ by enhancing the country’s manufacturing prowess and increasing exports, the Finance Ministry, in this year’s Budget, had announced PLI schemes for three key sectors for five years starting from 2021-22. The sectors include automobiles and components, pharmaceuticals, speciality steel, telecom, electronic/technology products, white goods (ACs and LEDs), food products, textiles, high efficiency solar PV modules, and advanced chemistry cell battery.
Last week, the Cabinet cleared a ₹10,683-crore PLI scheme for the man-made fibre and technical textiles sector.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
If technologically inclined, you might be doing your banking through digital-only platforms. But is the online ...
Bias is bullish, but caution is warranted
Interest earned on an employees’ PF contribution of over ₹2.5 lakh a year would be taxable
Traders can stay on the fence till the silver contract makes a decisive breach
Jim Davidson dwells in detail on the failure to make it in the first attempt and the harrowing return to ...
Rahul Raina’s debut novel, set in the bylanes of Delhi, tells a fast-paced tale about the underbelly of the ...
On 12 September1943, German Commando Otto Skorzeny and his forces rescued Italian dictator Benito Mussolini ...
A first person account of how a hobby became a small business during the pandemic
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...