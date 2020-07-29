Policy

Cabinet gives nod for India-Zimbabwe pact on traditional medicine systems

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on July 29, 2020 Published on July 29, 2020

The Cabinet on Wednesday gave its approval to a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between India and Zimbabwe in the field of traditional systems of medicine and Homeopathy.

As per the agreement, both countries will cooperate for promoting these traditional medicine systems through exchange of experts, medicine materials and documents, and mutual recognition of degrees provided in either country, pharmacopoeias and formularies, among other things. The pact between the two countries was signed in November 2018.

