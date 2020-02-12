Cabinet nod for ₹2,500 crore fund infusion in three general insurers

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a ₹2,500 crore fund infusion in three public sector general insurance companies. The three insurers are Oriental Insurance, National insurance and United India.

"This fund infusion is being done so that the solvency ratio of these three insurers becomes acceptable as per Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA) norms," Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar told reporters after the Cabinet meeting.

Vivad se Vishwas scheme

The Cabinet also gave its nod for the Vivad se Vishwas scheme aimed at speedy resolution of tax disputes. Under the scheme, claims where the disputed amount is less than ₹5 crore can be resolved during a special window open till March 31, 2020. The scheme announced in the Union Budget 2020-2021 now awaits approval of the parliament before becoming enforceable.

The cabinet approved the Pesticide Management Bill, 2020. This Bill replaces the Pesticide Management Act, 1968. This bill focuses on ensuring safe and genuine pesticides to farmers.

The Major Ports Authority Bill also got the Cabinet's nod. This bill is aimed at increasing the capacity and efficiency of the sector.