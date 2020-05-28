CBDT notifies minimum fee for India based fund managers managing offshore funds

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z: Clear, but oh, so bassless!
Quick charge, long battery life, comfort, clarity...but could have done with some punch
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has notified the minimum fee to be received by the fund manager in India managing different type of offshore funds.
CBDT is the apex policy making body for direct taxes such as Personal Income Tax and Corporate Tax.
Since the offshore fund would continue to pay lower tax as Foreign Portfolio Investor (FPI) or Foreign Venture Capital Investors (FVCI) or Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) investor on its gains from India at capital gains rates or even nil if treaty benefits are available, the government expects minimum income to be reported by the Indian fund manager.
Keeping this in mind the CBDT released the draft rules last November prescribing the minimum fee and now final notification has been issued.
Accordingly, the amount of remuneration to be paid by the fund to a fund manager, in case of FPI, will be 0.10 per cent of the asset under management. For other entities (FVCI or FDI), it will be 0.3 per cent of the assets under management; or 10 per cent of profits derived by the fund in excess of the specified hurdle rate, where the remuneration is only to income or profit linked. If the fund is paying management fee to another fund manager also, then 50 per cent of management fee will be taken into consideration for tax purpose. In case, where the amount of remuneration is lower than the amount arrived as aforesaid, the rule provides for seeking CBDT’s approval.
Commenting on the notification, Sunil Gidwani, Partner at Nangia Andersen LLP felt that category I FPIs have once again been given a favourable treatment as compared to category II FPIs with a lower floor rate of fee. Private equity funds / AIFs and FPI category II will have to report higher fees in India. While the rules link minimum/floor management fees to fund/asset size or performance beyond hurdle rate, interestingly, the section 9A caps the share of profits (carry) at 20 per cent which is the industry norm for certain types of funds.
“The law requires that approval must be sought before the financial year for which approval is sought. The replacement of arms length price determined in accordance with a fixed percentage as a minimum amount does away with use of transfer pricing methodologies and makes it easy for fund managers to plan and conceive a structure and get it approved by CBDT,” he said.
To encourage fund management from India, the Finance Act, 2015 had introduced the safe harbor rule for managing an offshore fund from India with subject to certain conditions. Relaxation to one of the conditions was brought by the Finance Act, 2019, removing the requirement for the eligible fund manager to receive an arm’s length fee for rendering the fund management activity and replacing it with a minimum fee to be prescribed by the CBDT. The said notification is the result of that change.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Quick charge, long battery life, comfort, clarity...but could have done with some punch
Here’s Ducati’s track pack, including a cover to hide the number plate holes!
Premium features and above-average size in the segment could give it the edge
TVS Motor Company Chairman speaks of the challenges ahead while easing the lockdown
Here’s how you can stay home and remit money abroad online to relatives and friends
Creating an optimum emergency reserve, goal-based investing, and adequate insurance cover are important
The extension of the scheme until March 2023 augurs well for those looking for safe investments with ...
The price of ₹87.5 per share indicated by the company may be too low; but investors have the choice of placing ...
Urban schools have taken recourse to online classes in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. Educationist Wilima ...
With museums out of bounds due to the lockdown, a writer falls back on the last ones she visited — in Dublin ...
As families and friends struggle to say their final goodbyes to loved ones due to quarantine and social ...
It may not be the cocoon of love and comfort, but it is where we head when all else is lost
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
From human stories to point of view content, how brands are adapting to different types of storytelling
The role of consistent key messaging in getting brand communication to ‘land’ with audiences
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...