CBDT to share MSME data with Ministry

Airports, airlines go a long way to convince flyers it’s safe to fly
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MoMSME) for sharing data on income tax returns filed by micro and small enterprises. This will be used to ascertain the cash flow of MSMEs and ensure that they do not misuse the concessions given by the government.
The CBDT data will enable the MoMSME to check and classify enterprises in the MSME category as per the criteria notified by the government.
The MoU comes into force from Tuesday and both the organisations will appoint Nodal Officers and Alternate Nodal Officers to facilitate the process of data exchange. The MoU marks the beginning of a new era of cooperation and synergy between the CBDT and MoMSME.
Makarand Joshi, Partner at MMJC and Associates LLP, a corporate compliance firm, said the tax authorities have tightened the screws on companies that continue to enjoy MSME status despite having surpassed the earlier parameter based on investment limit in plant and machinery.
Moreover, he said, there was no annual verification of the MSME status from the department. The new era of compliance and enforcement initiated for the MSME sector will effectively ensure that the benefits and sops go to those companies that are within the ambit of MSMEs and not those that pretend to be so, he added.
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
Airlines worldwide were prepared for taxing times, but overcoming the pandemic may take longer than they ...
Chennai-based debt VC is looking to write larger cheques with its ₹1,000-cr second fund
Salesken uses artificial intelligence to offer real-time cues to salespersons
Yes, if you are patient for the fruits and have the resources to weed out issues
While the features of plans offered are standardised, there is wide variation in pricing. Here’s some help to ...
Cyber insurance protects businesses and individuals against online risks such as data breach, identity theft ...
The August futures of the metal face a key barrier at ₹50,000; contract shows weakness
Theatres are shut and big releases a thing of the past. Entertainment in the lockdown era is helmed by ...
Black cricketing legends are shattering the uncomfortable silence around racism in the so-called gentleman’s ...
It is my eldest sister Indrani’s birthday. Perfect time for a quiz about sisters.Sister act1 Which Indian bird ...
The region’s rich musical tradition is the silver lining in an otherwise dark year
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...