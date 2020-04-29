Centre allows movement of stranded migrant workers, tourists and students

In a relief for stranded migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists and students, the Ministry of Home Affairs has permitted their movement by road transport and has issued guidelines for states for facilitating their movement.

"They would be allowed to move between one State/ UT to another State/ UT, after the concerned states consult each other and mutually agree to allow their movement," an official statement said.

It added that stranded citizens will be assessed by local health authorities and will be kept in home quarantine, unless the assessment requires them to be kept at institutional quarantine, the statement added. The Central government has also urged such stranded citizens to use Aarogya Setu app through which their health status can be monitored and tracked.

All State and UT government will be required to designate nodal officers and develop protocols for receiving and sending such stranded persons. They will also need to register these stranded citizens in their states and UTs.

Buses used to transport such group of persons will need to be sanitised, and social distancing norms will need to be followed in seating arrangements, the guidelines added. "States/UT falling on the transit route will allow the passage of such persons to the receiving States/UT," the guidelines stated.

