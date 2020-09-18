Centre amends public procurement norms to allow more local content

School’s out for those not connected
Online education during the pandemic blacks out marginalised students in Odisha’s rural districts
The Centre has made changes to the public procurement rules allowing nodal ministries and departments to raise the minimum local content requirement for two categories of local suppliers, earlier fixed at 50 per cent and 20 per cent, according to an official statement circulated on Friday.
The amendment, made earlier this week, also disallows participation in the procurement process by entities from countries that bar Indian companies from being part of their government procurement process in any item.
The Public Procurement (Preference to Make in India) Order, 2017 has been amended enabling nodal ministries/departments to notify higher minimum local content requirement for Class-I and Class-II local suppliers which was earlier fixed at 50 per cent and 20 per cent, respectively, the statement from the Commerce & Industry Ministry pointed out.
“As per the Order, entities of countries which do not allow Indian companies to participate in their government procurement for any item, shall not be allowed to participate in government procurement in India for all items related to that nodal ministry or department, except for the list of items published by the ministry or department permitting their participation,” the release added. It further pointed out that specifying foreign certifications, putting in place unreasonable technical specifications, brands and models in the bid document is restrictive and discriminatory practice against local suppliers.
Foreign certification, if required, shall be stipulated only with the approval of the secretary of the department concerned, it said.
All administrative ministries/departments whose procurement exceeds ₹1,000 crore per annum shall notify their projections for the next five years on their respective websites. An upper threshold value of procurement beyond which foreign companies shall enter into a joint venture with an Indian company to participate in government tenders shall be notified, as per the statement.
Online education during the pandemic blacks out marginalised students in Odisha’s rural districts
The pandemic has made traditional performers and artisans take to digital platforms
Through innovation, two start-ups help tribal and marginal farmers in Chhattisgarh and Bihar preserve and ...
Daybook is a passcode-protected personal diary, journal and notes app designed to record activities, ...
With an interest rate of 8.5-9% and a tenure of 12-36 months, the scheme has a relatively low credit rating
₹1083 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1070105510951110 Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if ...
The stock of Hikal jumped 9.3 per cent accompanied by extra-ordinary volume on Thursday, breaking above a key ...
The guarantor should ask the loan applicant to opt for loan protection cover
The Indian Premier League opens in the UAE tomorrow amidst a pandemic that has altered the essence of the ...
Author and three-time Member of Parliament on his new book Tharoorosaurus, and how words delight as well as ...
Languages don’t have to be mutually exclusive; they can bleed into each other, or flow steadily alongside, ...
The grandest room of the Rashtrapati Bhavan was designed only for royal gatherings, but ended up opening its ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...