Centre appoints 3 new secretaries

Reaping profits from perishables
Through innovation, two start-ups help tribal and marginal farmers in Chhattisgarh and Bihar preserve and ...
The Centre on Friday appointed new Secretaries for the Ministry of Labour and Employment, the National Commission for Backward Classes, and the Department of Pharmaceuticals.
A circular from the Department of Personnel and Training said that 1984 batch Kerala cadre Indian Administrative Services (IAS) Officer, Anand Kumar will be the new Secretary, National Commission for Backward Classes, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. Kumar is presently posted as Secretary, Ministry of Culture. He will take charge in his new position after 1984 batch IAS officer of the Bihar cadre, Ajoy Kumar superannuations on September 30, 2020.
S Aparna, the 1988 batch lAS officer from the Gujarat cadre will be the next Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers. She will take charge after the 1986 batch IAS officer of the Gujarat cadre, P O Vaghela attains superannuation on September 30, 2020.
Apurva Chandra, 1988 batch lAS officer of the Maharashtra cadre, will be the new Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment. Chandra is presently Special Secretary and Director General (Acquisition), Ministry of Defence. Chandra will be taking over from Heera Lal Samariya, 1985 batch lAS officer of the Telangana cadre upon his superannuation on September 30, 2020.
Through innovation, two start-ups help tribal and marginal farmers in Chhattisgarh and Bihar preserve and ...
Daybook is a passcode-protected personal diary, journal and notes app designed to record activities, ...
The pandemic may just have given tablets a new lease of life. People want them for work-from-home or for ...
The manufacture and delivery of aircraft has slowed down over the last six months because of Covid-19. Ashwini ...
With an interest rate of 8.5-9% and a tenure of 12-36 months, the scheme has a relatively low credit rating
₹1083 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1070105510951110 Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if ...
The stock of Hikal jumped 9.3 per cent accompanied by extra-ordinary volume on Thursday, breaking above a key ...
The guarantor should ask the loan applicant to opt for loan protection cover
The Indian Premier League opens in the UAE tomorrow amidst a pandemic that has altered the essence of the ...
Author and three-time Member of Parliament on his new book Tharoorosaurus, and how words delight as well as ...
Languages don’t have to be mutually exclusive; they can bleed into each other, or flow steadily alongside, ...
The grandest room of the Rashtrapati Bhavan was designed only for royal gatherings, but ended up opening its ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...