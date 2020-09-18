Centre appoints 3 new secretaries

The Centre on Friday appointed new Secretaries for the Ministry of Labour and Employment, the National Commission for Backward Classes, and the Department of Pharmaceuticals.

A circular from the Department of Personnel and Training said that 1984 batch Kerala cadre Indian Administrative Services (IAS) Officer, Anand Kumar will be the new Secretary, National Commission for Backward Classes, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. Kumar is presently posted as Secretary, Ministry of Culture. He will take charge in his new position after 1984 batch IAS officer of the Bihar cadre, Ajoy Kumar superannuations on September 30, 2020.

S Aparna, the 1988 batch lAS officer from the Gujarat cadre will be the next Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers. She will take charge after the 1986 batch IAS officer of the Gujarat cadre, P O Vaghela attains superannuation on September 30, 2020.

Apurva Chandra, 1988 batch lAS officer of the Maharashtra cadre, will be the new Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment. Chandra is presently Special Secretary and Director General (Acquisition), Ministry of Defence. Chandra will be taking over from Heera Lal Samariya, 1985 batch lAS officer of the Telangana cadre upon his superannuation on September 30, 2020.