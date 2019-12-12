Policy

Centre committed to paying GST compensation to States, says FM

PTI | Updated on December 12, 2019 Published on December 12, 2019

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman   -  PTI

But Finance Minister does not give a timeline

With States not being paid compensation for loss of revenue due to GST implementation since August, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said the Centre will honour its commitment and no one should doubt that.

Replying to the debate on supplementary demands for grants, she said the Centre has released ₹9,783 crore in excess of collections made from GST cess.

She, however, did not reply to questions on when the Centre plans to clear the dues to States.

