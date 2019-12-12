Centre committed to paying GST compensation to States, says FM

With States not being paid compensation for loss of revenue due to GST implementation since August, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said the Centre will honour its commitment and no one should doubt that.

Replying to the debate on supplementary demands for grants, she said the Centre has released ₹9,783 crore in excess of collections made from GST cess.

She, however, did not reply to questions on when the Centre plans to clear the dues to States.