Centre examining stakeholders’ views on draft e-commerce rules

The Consumer Affairs Ministry is examining views received from stakeholders on the proposed amendments to the Consumer Protection (E-commerce) Rules and will come out with the best formulation from the consumer perspective, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Speaking to media persons, Consumer Affairs Secretary Leena Nandan said, “We have received a lot of suggestions and views. We will now have to come out with best formulations from the consumer perspective, taking into account the wide and varied diverse views received on the draft rules.”

“We are going into great detail on each provision of the rules as there are many wide views. It has to be calibrated and finally a balanced perspective has to be arrived at. We are in that process,” she said, adding that it would be difficult to give a timeline.

Changes proposed

The Ministry has proposed various changes in the draft e-commerce rules under the Consumer Protection Act, including norms for ban on fraudulent flash sales and fallback liability besides additional compliance provisions for e-commerce players, evincing mixed views from the industry.

Nandan said the Ministry is also examining public comments received on draft rules for the direct selling industry and on draft guidelines for the prevention of misleading advertisements under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

Meanwhile, the Consumer Affairs Ministry said the National Test House, the government’s quality assurance body, will be bolstering its testing services for packaged drinking, e-vehicle batteries, LED lamps, solar panels, domestic electronic items, helmets and constructions materials. NTH currently has six laboratories.

Nandan said that a complete food testing laboratory is being planned in Kolkata. In addition, a test facility for air-conditioners in Mumbai, test facilities for toys at Mumbai and Jaipur and strengthening of helmet testing for assessing strength, safety and accidental impacts are also among the future plans of the Department of Consumer Affairs.

Nearly 25,000 samples or products are being received for quality assurance by NTH laboratories annually of which around 60 per cent are from government agencies, 20-25 per cent come from private players and 15-25 per cent from consumers, a statement added.