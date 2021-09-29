Policy

Centre extends foreign trade policy by six months

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on September 29, 2021

Amendments have been made to FTP 2015-20 stating the policy shall remain in force up to March 31, 2022

The government has notified extension of the Foreign Trade Policy 2015-20 by another six months till the end of the fiscal.

Amendments have been made to FTP 2015-20 stating the policy shall remain in force up to March 31, 2022 instead of September 30 2021, as per the notification issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade on Tuesday.

Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, on Monday, had told the media that by the time the new five-year FTP is announced on April 1, 2022, the issues related to Covid-19 would be resolved.

The Commerce Ministry had earlier postponed announcement of the new five-year FTP by a year till April 1, 2021 and then for another six months till September 30.

Published on September 29, 2021

