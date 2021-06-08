Centre fixes maximum price for Covid vaccines at private centres

The Centre has fixed prices for Covid-19 vaccines on Tuesday to be administered at private Covid Vaccination Centres (CVCs) in line with the new vaccination policy.

In a notification, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said the maximum price that the private CVCs can charge would be ₹780 for Covishield, ₹1,410 for Covaxin and ₹1,145 for Sputnik V. This is inclusive of Goods and Services Tax at 5 per cent and maximum service charge per dose inclusive of all taxes at ₹150.

The supply price by the manufacturers to private players for Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V is at ₹600, ₹1,200 and ₹948, respectively, the notification said.

“The Co-Win is putting the required validations in the palace to ensure that the prices declared by various private CVCs do not exceed the maximum price indicated,”' the Ministry said.

The maximum prices indicated have been worked out based on the prices per dose declared by various manufacturers and can `suitably modified' in future if any manufacturer changes prices,'' it added.