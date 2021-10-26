Centre invites applications for Chief Economic Advisor post

The Centre has invited applications for the post of Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) to replace incumbent Krishnamurthy Subramanian, who will complete his three-year term in December.

It may be recalled that Subramanian was appointed as CEA on December 7, 2018. He had assumed charge on December 24 in the same year.

The Department of Economic Affairs in the Finance Ministry has invited applications for the CEA post said that officers of Central, state governments, RBI and public sector banks holding analogous posts on a regular basis in parent cadres or departments are eligible to apply for the post. Also candidates from recognised universities, research institutions, central regulatory bodies registered private institutions or financial institutions are eligible. On educational qualification, a candidate should possess a masters degree in economics or finance from a recognised university or institution.

For the contractual appointment, the candidate should have six years of experience in economic research or providing economic advice or evaluation of economic reforms, including administrative experience of one year in the central government or state government, it said.

The selection committee also reserves the right to invite and shortlist suitable individuals from outside the list of applicants for the post, it added. The last date for submission of applications is 20 days from the date of publication of the advertisement. The maximum age ceiling for application is 56 years . However, the ad has not given the exact tenure for the appointment even as it explained that the appointment, would be a contractual one.